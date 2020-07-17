Such lovebirds! Bachelor in Paradise couple Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour are “really enjoying being engaged” and “spending this quality time together” amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We’re so excited for what the future holds for us!” the Alabama native exclusively tells Life & Style.

Though their one-year engagement anniversary “looks a little different” than they expected, they’re using their imaginations when it comes to celebrating. “It’s crazy to imagine that just about a year ago, Dylan and I were getting to know each other on the beach in Mexico,” Hannah, 25, gushes. “For a fun at-home date night, we’ve been making some of our favorite tropical beach drinks using RumHaven, and lately we’ve been whipping up Cocojitos to really bring us back to the beach while we create our own paradise in San Diego.”

Courtesy of Hannah Godwin Instagram

The former beauty queen and the app developer, 26, have been making the most of self-isolation — which has been a positive move for the couple.

“We both have a hard time saying no to things sometimes, so being forced to essentially stay at home for a while really gave us the chance to see how we are together without a million things going on around us,” Hannah reveals. “It has definitely brought us closer together.”

As for what they’ve been getting up to, the twosome enjoys being productive, social-distancing style. “We’ve been cooking a lot, going on runs, playing around with new RumHaven cocktail recipes, and seeing more nature/sunsets than we ever have,” the blonde beauty adds. “I’ve found that I’ve been super creative and focusing on making more YouTube videos, which I love doing!”

Hannah appeared on season 23 of The Bachelor, competing for Colton Underwood‘s heart in 2019. She made it to the top three before the football player quit the series to pursue contestant Cassie Randolph. The pair split in May 2020.

After her first Bachelor Nation stint, Hannah joined the season 6 cast of BIP, where she met Dylan, a contestant from Hannah Brown‘s season 15 appearance on The Bachelorette. Their connection was instant and they dated throughout the season before getting engaged during the finale episode. We love that they’re still going strong!

Reporting by Diana Cooper