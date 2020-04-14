Still hot and heavy! Bachelor in Paradise star Dylan Barbour left a flirty comment on fiancée Hannah Godwin’s ~cheeky~ photos. The model posed in a series of bikini shots where she gave followers a look at her impressive figure. Needless to say, fans were here for it — especially her supportive beau.

“Making [your] blazer into a superhero cape 101,” the 25-year-old caption captioned three Instagram snapshots on April 13. The Alabama native could be seen standing in a white, high-waisted swimsuit with a black-and-white leopard-print blazer layered on top. She completed the ensemble with white sunglasses and matching strappy sandals. The last photo of the series showed Hannah running away from the camera with her booty peeking out from under the blazer.

Courtesy of Hannah Godwin Instagram

“Gahhhh damn,” Dylan, also 25, flirtatiously commented on the steamy shots. “Hey, lil mama,” the blonde beauty cheekily wrote back. Of course, swarms of other fans flooded the comments to send love to Hannah over her gorgeous post. “The power you hold,” one commenter wrote. “Freaking babe,” someone else added. “I’m obsessed,” another user echoed.

Dylan is obviously head over heels for his future wife, and the two have been spending a lot of time together while quarantining in California amid the coronavirus pandemic. They’ve been making tons of TikTok videos, cuddling and simply enjoying each other’s company during this scary time.

Courtesy of Hannah Godwin Instagram

Hannah and Dylan got engaged during season 6 of Paradise and have seemed extremely happy together ever since. Although they appear to be in a good place, the two still find the need to defend their relationship once in a while. The influencer responded to a follower who noted that the Bachelor Nation couple isn’t “into PDA.”

“I’m the most team [Dylan Barbour] in the world,” Hannah gushed in a written response on her Instagram Story. “It’s kinda crazy that I only post maybe 1 [percent] of the sweet things he does, but he seriously truly rocks and his perspective on things is rational. I love it.” She also noted that the California native is the most “selfless” person while talking in the video.

Don’t worry, fans, it looks like our favorite Bachelor couple is here to stay!