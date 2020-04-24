Setting the record straight! Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Thursday, April 23, to share photos from a family vacation to Napa Valley, California. When a follower called her out after they believed the 41-year-old was traveling during the coronavirus pandemic, Kourt didn’t hesitate to clap back.

“A surprise trip to Napa tonight on #KUWTK,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the series of vacay pics. Someone commented, “You’re traveling everywhere despite the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the whole world?” Then Kourt confirmed that wasn’t the case at all. “This was in November,” she replied.

It turns out, Kourt is taking social distancing very seriously. So much, in fact, that for her 41st birthday on April 18, she was quarantined at home with her three kids, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign Disick 5, and had visitors surprise her by showing up outside of her house. Her family and friends made sure to keep their distance and stay inside their respective cars as they showed Kourt some love from afar.

During this time, she’s been allowing her children to leave the house to visit their father, Scott Disick, who’s currently quarantining with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie.”[Kourtney] knows that the kids have to see their dad,” a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style.

Of course, the Flip It Like Disick star, 36, and his lady, 21, are being cautious and safe, which eases Kourt’s mind. “[Mason, Penelope and Reign] are going to Scott’s house because Scott and Sofia [Richie] are not leaving the house, so Kourtney feels like it’s OK for them to go between the two,” the insider added.

It helps that Kourtney and Scott live near each other. “When Scott wants to see the kids or if Mason wants to go spend the night with dad, he just goes over there,” Kris Jenner said during the April 16 episode of KUWTK. How convenient!

