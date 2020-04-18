Happy birthday! Kourtney Kardashian turns 41 years old on Saturday, April 18, and her famous Kardashian-Jenner family members each took to Instagram to shower her with love on her special day.

This year’s birthday festivities will be quite different from the way Kourtney rang in her 40th birthday last year. The Poosh founder will be celebrating her birthday in quarantine amid social distancing guidelines set in place amid the global coronavirus pandemic. While she won’t be able to have a lavish party, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that she isn’t “upset” by it. In fact, the source revealed that she’s determined to “have the best birthday ever” while in quarantine.

“There’s no pressure from her family to do anything over the top and it will just be her and the kids — that’s all she needs,” the insider continued. “She won’t be going through FOMO. She’s turning 41, so it’s not a milestone birthday. The kids are making elaborate birthday cards and signs. She’ll have a birthday cake, of course — the kids are insisting on baking one, but she’ll order one just to be safe.”

The mom of three — she shares 10-year-old son Mason, 7-year-old daughter Penelope and 5-year-old son Reign with ex Scott Disick — has been social distancing separately from the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan since the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. But they still plan to celebrate Kourtney’s birthday from afar.

“Kris [Jenner], Kim [Kardashian], Khloé [Kardashian], Rob [Kardashian] and all of the kids are going to Zoom in to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ and see Kourtney blow out the candles,” the source added. “Scott, who has been seeing the kids through all of this, will probably swing by the house or Zoom in.”

And it seems like that will be enough for the birthday girl. “She doesn’t want any presents this year,” the insider continued. “All she wants is well-wishes. Kim’s already joked that Kourtney will probably want to celebrate all future events this way.”

“It’s going to be a very special birthday,” the insider added. “Kourtney is making the best of this time, so she‘s really looking forward to this new way of celebrating.”

