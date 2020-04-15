Making the most of it. Kourtney Kardashian plans to “have the best birthday ever” while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “There’s no pressure from her family to do anything over the top and it will just be her and the kids — that’s all she needs.”

Last year, the Poosh.com founder celebrated her 40th trip around the sun with a luxe party surrounded by family and friends. However, the insider assures Kourtney isn’t “upset” by the adjustment.

“She won’t be going through FOMO. She’s turning 41, so it’s not a milestone birthday. The kids are making elaborate birthday cards and signs,” says the insider. “She’ll have a birthday cake, of course — the kids are insisting on baking one, but she’ll order one just to be safe.”

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

In addition to her three children — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 — Kourtney’s extended family, including her ex Scott Disick, will also be commemorating her special day … albeit from a distance.

“Kris, Kim, Khloe, Rob and all of the kids are going to Zoom in to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ and see Kourtney blow out the candles,” the source adds. “Scott, who has been seeing the kids through all of this, will probably swing by the house or Zoom in.”

As for gifts? “She doesn’t want any presents this year,” explains the insider. “All she wants is well-wishes. Kim’s already joked that Kourtney will probably want to celebrate all future events this way.”

While her celebrations in years past have been fabulous, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is embracing the new normal. “It’s going to be a very special birthday,” concludes the insider. “Kourtney is making the best of this time, so she‘s really looking forward to this new way of celebrating.”

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too long to see Kourtney’s plans unfold. She’ll be partying at home for her 41st birthday on Saturday, April 18, like the optimistic Aries she is.

