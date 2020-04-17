Though social distancing has gotten in the way of a lot amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kourtney Kardashian “knows that the kids have to see their dad, [Scott Disick],” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“[Mason, Penelope and Reign] are going to Scott’s house because Scott and Sofia [Richie] are not leaving the house, so Kourtney feels like it’s OK for them to go between the two,” adds the insider.

By the looks of it, Scott is making the best of his time with the children. On April 16, he shared a photo of P and Reign having fun poolside, so they seem to be totally distracted.

The fact that the Flip It Like Disick star, 36, and Kourt, 40, are neighbors, definitely makes it easy for the kids to visit their father whenever they’d like.

“When Scott wants to see the kids or if Mason wants to go spend the night with dad, he just goes over there,” Kris Jenner told Khloé Kardashian on the April 16 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Unfortunately, it’s the opposite for Khloé and ex Tristan Thompson, who spends the majority of his time in Cleveland because of the NBA.

Khloé expressed how, in this situation, it’s easier for Kourt and Scott to coparent since they’re only “two miles” away from each other. Meanwhile, the Good American founder went back and forth trying to figure out if she should send her daughter, True Thompson, alone to visit her dad in Ohio.

“This is the first season that I am not with Tristan,” the mom of one said during a confessional. “Typically, I go back and forth about every other week to Cleveland. He really misses True, and he doesn’t know when he’s going to see her next and I really have not put much thought into how True is going to visit Tristan in Cleveland. I’ve just kind of been avoiding having this conversation.”

Because of the lockdown in California, though, Tristan and Khloé are currently quarantining together. The former flames celebrated their daughter’s second birthday on Sunday, April 12. At least they made the best of the situation.

