Coparenting goals! Khloé Kardashian captured the sweetest moment as Tristan Thompson helped their daughter, True, blow out the candles during her second birthday. Don’t worry, Khloé also got a chance to share that special moment with their newly minted toddler.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians kiddo celebrated the milestone with her mom, 35, and dad, 29, on April 12 while quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, her day was still extremely lavish. She had a Trolls-themed cake and Sesame Street cake from local bakeries, so she got to blow out the candles with each parent. She obviously loved the tradition because Tutu asked for “more” after extinguishing the second set of candles with Khloé.

Despite being confined to their home, the famous family made the most of True’s birthday. They had an Easter egg hunt, dyed eggs and still had a massive balloon display to celebrate their sweet girl. “The beautiful thing about children is they don’t know what’s going on,” the Revenge Body host said during an Instagram Live on April 10. The starlet also gushed that “having all this time with [True] is so incredible.”

Khloé and Tristan seem to be very friendly at the moment. The Good American founder and NBA player broke up for good in March 2019 after his tryst with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods, but they are “getting along nicely” while shacking up during the pandemic, an insider exclusively told In Touch. “They look like a happy, loving family.”

Even the family matriarch Kris Jenner “sees a silver lining when it comes to Khloé’s situation,” added the source. The momager is “hating this pandemic,” but “she loves that Tristan and Khloé are together, under one roof.” The athlete has his own home in Los Angeles but also lives part of the year in Cleveland while playing for the Cavaliers. A second insider exclusively told In Touch in late March that the pair are “getting on better than ever,” but say “they say they are just friends.”

Khloé opened up about her decision to welcome Tristan back into her life during the October 14 episode of “On Purpose With Jay Shetty.”

“It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, ‘No, because you hurt me, but he never hurt True,’” KoKo divulged. “[Tristan] and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. I will never come in between that. I don’t believe in that.”

It’s great to see True surrounded by love!