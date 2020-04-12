Everyone loves bunny day — even the Kardashian-Jenner family, who is spending Easter in quarantine apart from one another. Despite not being able to spend the special day with loved ones, it looks as though each individual crew found a way to make the most of the moment.

For eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian, that meant her kids — Penelope, Mason and Reign — left out carrots for the bunny himself the night prior and in the morning, the group enjoyed a beautiful breakfast on “mom and dad’s dishes.” The Poosh founder was clearly referring to mom Kris Jenner and late father Robert Kardashian. So sweet.

In Kim Kardashian‘s house, the group — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — got into some cookie decorating with kits gifted by family friend and “aunt” Shelli Azoff, wife of music industry legend Irving Azoff. At Kylie Jenner‘s place, baby Stormi Webster got into her Sunday best and opened up several Easter baskets before getting into the pool with her mama. And Kendall Jenner graced us with the cutest throwback pic of herself from Easter’s past.

As for Khloé Kardashian, the starlet is spending the day with her daughter, True Thompson, who turned 2 on the religious holiday.

“She’s never had, like, an Easter egg hunt — she’s always been too young,” the 35-year-old revealed during an Instagram Live session on April 10. “So it’s Easter Sunday, so I’m going to do fun things that’s engaging and different for her. We’ll dye Easter eggs on Sunday, we’ll do things that she’s not used to. I have balloons that I’m blowing up on Saturday myself.”

An insider told Life & Style exclusively that Khlo is making sure her only daughter has the most “spectacular birthday as possible” and even “plans on FaceTiming or Zooming the entire family so True has a fabulous day.” In fact, dad Tristan Thompson will be involved in the sweet little party, since he is social distancing with the birthday girl and her mom, according to In Touch.

It looks like everyone is going to enjoy their holiday — but we know they wish they could be together. Scroll through the gallery to see how the Kar-Jenner clan is celebrating Easter in quarantine!