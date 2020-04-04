Longing for cuter days! Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram to share a throwback video of her daughter, Stormi Webster, playing with her nieces Chicago West and True Thompson on April 3 — and we’re not surprised to hear that the makeup mogul misses these sweet milestones amid social distancing measures in Los Angeles.

“Missing my little nieces and these moments,” the 22-year-old captioned the adorable clip of the three cousins holding hands and singing “Ring Around the Rosie.” Talk about a rewatchable video, y’all. So sweet!

Unsurprisingly, the brunette beauty’s older sister Khloé Kardashian couldn’t help but gush in the comments section over her and sister Kim Kardashian‘s toddler daughters playing with little Storm. “They are the best trio EVER,” she raved, before circling back another time. “I miss them together,” she wrote in her second comment, adding six red heart emojis to hammer home her point.

Even her BFF Khadijah Haqq left love on the post. “This is just the highlight of my 2020,” she said.

It’s no surprise to see such a memorable moment between Stormi, 2, True, 23 months, and Chicago, 2. In fact, an insider told Life & Style exclusively that Khloé, 35, “sees the sisterly bond” her first child has with Kylie and Travis Scott‘s daughter — and that the connection reminds her of her relationships with Kim, 39, and oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian.

“It’s the cutest thing in the world when all the kids are together,” the source dished. In June 2019, another source told LS that little Chi also found her family BFFs within the little group (and also with Rob Kardashian‘s daughter, Dream).

“Khloé was always the one left out growing up and it’s the same with Chicago,” the insider explained. “But at least she has True and Stormi and Dream.” Back in January, Kim shared the most angelic photo of the three girls in Minnie Mouse makeup and highlighting their close friendship.

Considering the trio is about three months apart, it makes sense that they would end up latching onto one other while the older Kar-Jenner kids — like North West and Penelope Disick — form their own bonds. We can’t wait for more of these moments!