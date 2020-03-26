Instagram

The missing piece! Khadijah Haqq shared a precious new photo with twin sister Malika and her baby boy, Ace Flores, on March 26. The Instagram pic shows the 2-week-old infant wearing a little blue onesie and a black cap while sleeping soundly on his glowing mama’s chest.

“You complete us,” Khadijah captioned the tender moment, in which she’s also cozied up with her newest family member. It’s clear she’s just as obsessed with her new nephew as her sister is!

Fans were thrilled to see more of Khloé Kardashian‘s bestie’s first child, who she welcomed with rapper O.T. Genasis. “Such a little baby doll,” wrote one excited follower with several blue heart emojis. “Welp there goes my tears for today 😩🥰,” said another, while a third wrote, “Congratulations, he is beautiful.”

Malika welcomed her bundle of joy less than two weeks earlier, and shared the happy news on her own Instagram photo. “♠️ Ace Flores 3.14.2020,” she wrote, sharing the unique moniker they chose for him. For his part, O.T. shared a photo of his mini-me wrapped in blankets with the caption, “Ace. I love you 03.14.20.”

While this is the first child for Malika, O.T. has a 10-year-old son from a previous relationship named Genasis. On March 25, the rapper his firstborn’s first decade on Earth. “Happy 10th birthday 🎂 🎁 🍰 Lil Gen,” he wrote beside a photo in which he’s wearing a shirt that says “The Original” and his son’s says “The Remix.” “I was broke when I had you. Tryna figure life out runnin’ da streets. Being at my lowest point, and having a child with “autism,” but it never tore me down. Now we best friends and our lives changed. I love you son #Mybestfriend #mydawg #myfirstborn 💙 🧩.”

On top of O.T.’s experience with fatherhood, Malika’s sister can definitely share some parenting advice as well. Khadijah has two children with husband Bobby McCray: a son named Christian and a daughter named Celine. She’s obviously quite the hands-on auntie as well, as she previously shared a photo fo baby Ace gripping her finger with the caption, “I’m never letting go, nephew. Welcome to the family my little panda.” So cute!