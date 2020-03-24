The season 18 Keeping Up With the Kardashians trailer shows the shocking moment when Malika Haqq revealed her pregnancy to BFF Khloé Kardashian. The reality babe’s jaw literally dropped at the huge news.

“Khloé, I’m pregnant,” the 37-year-old said point-blank while standing next to her twin sister, Khadijah, in a recent trailer. Malika publicly announced that she was expecting her first child in September 2019, but it looks like she took a private moment to tell her longtime pal, 35.

YouTube

Malika gave birth to her son, Ace Flores, whom she shares with ex O.T. Genasis, on March 14. The Revenge Body host gushed over his arrival in the comments. “My beautiful, beautiful nephew!!!” she responded to the sweet photo of the newborn’s hand placed gently on top of his parents’. “Ace, we have been waiting for you,” she added with a kiss and red heart emoji.

The newly minted mama and O.T., 32, are no longer romantically involved but dedicated to raising Ace as friendly coparents. “Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope, but between love [and] friendship we have created a baby boy,” Malika captioned a photo of herself and “Cut It” artist at her bear-themed baby shower in February. “I’ve been single the last [eight] months, but I am in no way alone.”

The Dash Dolls star continued that she’s fully supportive of having O.T. in her and Ace’s lives. “Our baby would not be who he is without his father, and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me,” the gorgeous starlet wrote in her post. “Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores’ parents.” Since welcoming her precious boy, the Side by Side star has been in baby bliss.

Courtesy of O.T. Genasis/Instagram

Of course, Malika’s pregnancy news isn’t the only thing fans will be privy to in the new season. The trailer features KoKo dressed up as Kris Jenner as she recalls the “tales” of the famous family. The highs include Kylie Jenner making big moves with her cosmetics company and hilarious pranks pulled off by Khloé and Scott Disick.

YouTube

However, it wouldn’t be KUWTK without a little drama. Footage shows Kim and Kourtney Kardashian coming to blows (literally) while yelling at each other. “I don’t want to be near your fat ass,” the Poosh founder snapped at her sister. Yikes!

Time will tell how the ups and downs unfold.