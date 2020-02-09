Ready to pop! Khloé Kardashian‘s BFF Malika Haqq had her baby shower on Saturday, February 8 — and luckily for us, KoKo and her younger sis Kylie Jenner had their cameras at the ready capturing every moment. Needless to say, the results were ~beary~ cute.

The soon-to-be first-time mama was graced with a gorgeous, Kardashian-style party with a lavish balloon entranceway, impeccable desserts and delicious drinks, all perfectly fitting within the teddy bear theme of the event. All of the 36-year-old’s closest friends and family were there, including Kar-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner, her oldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian and even her ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis, who confirmed he was the father.

The reality starlet announced her pregnancy back in September 2019 with a post on Instagram. “I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” she captioned a pic of herself holding a pregnancy test at the time. “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.”

But some fans and followers seem to be over her gestation period — not like Malika cares, though. She clapped back on an Instagram follower on February 4 over how long she’s been pregnant. “You’ve been pregnant for forever,” the user shaded the KUWTK regular, who shot back, “It doesn’t matter what year you fall pregnant, the process is damn near 10 months … Simply a stupid comment.”

The majority of her fans are totally psyched, though. When Malika took to social media to share the first sonogram photo she’s posted publicly, the image garnered over 350,000 likes. “My angel,” she captioned the milestone snap of her unborn son.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos from Malika’s ~beary~ sweet baby shower!