She’s not having it! Malika Haqq took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 4, to slam a troll who seemingly made a negative comment on the duration of her pregnancy. It’s safe to say the mom-to-be did not hold back.

“You’ve been pregnant for forever,” the follower commented. Malika, 36, replied with wit and grace. “It doesn’t matter what year you fall pregnant, the process is damn near 10 months … Simply a stupid comment,” she wrote back.

Instagram

Though to some it may seem like Malika has been pregnant for a while, in September 2019, the TV personality revealed the exciting news that she’s expecting her first child. “I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” she captioned a photo of herself holding a pregnancy test at the time. “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.”

A few weeks later, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that her ex O.T. Genasis is the father of her unborn child, and she’s leaving it up to him to decide if he wants to be part of the journey. “Malika didn’t want to make O.T. part of her pregnancy journey unless he wanted to be involved,” another insider told the outlet. “They are talking and feeling it out. He’s been getting more involved as her pregnancy has progressed.” By the looks of it, though, it seems like the rapper, 32, wants to be in the big picture because he was spotted hanging out with Malika in October.

Luckily, Malika has the support of many, including her BFF Khloé Kardashian. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was one of the first to congratulate the actress on social media. “Congratulations Mika May!!!!!” the 35-year-old commented on her bestie’s reveal post. “I am so beyond overwhelmed with love and happiness!!!! God is GREAT!!!! We are all so blessed!!!! I love you and baby madly.” We can’t wait for Malika to welcome her baby boy!