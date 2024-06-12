From singers to reality TV stars, Malika Haqq doesn’t exactly have a type when it comes to her boyfriends. No matter who she’s dating, however, Khloé Kardashian’s BFF always trusts her emotions — a sentiment she shared when announcing her first pregnancy in September 2019.

“I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” the famous twin wrote on Instagram.

Days later, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the father of Malika’s child was rapper O.T. Genasis. The two had already split before she revealed her pregnancy, with O.T. joining Malika’s small handful of other exes.