Days later, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the father of Malika’s child was rapper O.T. Genasis. The two had already split before she revealed her pregnancy, with O.T. joining Malika’s small handful of other exes.
Malika and the longtime Backstreet Boys vocalist were an item back in 2002. As it happens, Koko, 35, was the one who let the cat out of the bag about their brief romance.
Adrian Wilson
In 2011, Malika dated Adrian for a short time while the NFL star was separated from his wife. Following the pair’s split, Adrian returned to his marriage.
Chinx
Unfortunately, Malika’s relationship with Chinx ended traumatically. The pair began dating in 2014 before calling it quits less than a year later. In May 2015, the rapper was shot and died. Chinx was apparently married to Janelli Pickens while he and Malika were together, but she later wrote that the situation wasn’t “that cut and dry.”
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro
That’s right, ladies and gentlemen. Malika dated the Jersey Shore star for a whopping two months in 2017. They met on — wait for it — a reality show called Famously Single.
Rob Kardashian
OK, so technically speaking, Rob, and Malika didn’t really date. However, they were constantly flirting in the earlier KUWTK days. Get this, Malika once modeled for Rob’s sock line, Arthur George. Clearly, there were feelings there.
O.T. Genasis
Last but certainly not least, Malika and the O.T. Genasis began dating in 2017. Before “officially” calling it quits in June 2019, the couple also went their separate ways in May 2018. “Falling in love can be one of the most beautiful things. Unfortunately, being vulnerable to one’s choices can lead to heartbreak,” Malika wrote at the time. “Healing and forgiving is a personal job done at every individual’s pace. Life is one big lesson, a lesson in love.”
Malika welcomed son Aces Flores on March 14, 2020, but she and O.T. did not maintain a coparenting relationship. She confirmed in May 2024 that she was still a single mom via a post on Instagram about raising her child “alone.”
“We’ve experienced so much new in the last two years, growth I needed and it’s such a blessing to live a life full of quality time. I don’t get mental or physical breaks at length. Every time I think to slow down Ace reminds me just how much he deserves to experience it all,” she wrote. “I’m no superhero but raising a little one alone will sure make you feel like you have on an invisible cape. I’ve slowed down so much of my personal life and work just to nurture the development of Ace. I’m so proud of all we’ve accomplished thus far. Every full-time parent could use a healthy bit of reflecting, it’s simply important.”