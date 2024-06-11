Who Is The Father of Malika Haqq's Baby O.T. Genasis

When Malika Haqq announced her pregnancy in 2019, she and the baby’s father, O.T. Genasis, had already split. Fans want to know what their relationship is like today.

When Did Malika Haqq and O.T Genasis Break Up?

The pair dated on and off from 2017 through 2019. In a June 7, 2019, Instagram post, Malika confirmed they were over, sharing a photo wearing a stunning see-through lace dress and writing “single” in the caption.

When Did Malika Haqq Reveal She Was Pregnant?

Malika announced in a September 2019 Instagram post while partnering with Clear Blue that she was pregnant. At the time, she chose not to reveal her baby’s father.

The Good American model confirmed O.T. – real name Odis Oliver Flores – was the father of her unborn child during her baby shower on February 8, 2020. “I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said at the party. Malika added, “I have nothing against coed baby showers, but I will say the reason why I wanted a baby shower full of women was because it’s you women that helped me get through this pregnancy 100 percent.”

Later that day, O.T. took to Instagram to ask fans for baby name ideas, adding, “My son on da way.”

Also in February 2020, Malika told fans O.T. had been hands-on during her pregnancy.

“Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been single the last 8 months but I am in no way alone. OT and I have attended every doctors apt and over all loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival.”

Malika gave birth to their son, Ace Flores, on March 14, 2020.

Courtesy of Malika Haqq/Instagram

Do Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis Coparent Their Son?

Malika is going about things as a single mom as of 2024, saying she was raising her son “alone.”

In a May 29, 2024, Instagram post showing photos of Ace, Malika talked about their journey together.

“We’ve experienced so much new in the last two years, growth I needed and it’s such a blessing to live a life full of quality time. I don’t get mental or physical breaks at length. Every time I think to slow down Ace reminds me just how much he deserves to experience it all,” she wrote after talking about his “exhausting yet rewarding part of life.” It included, “school, summer camp, baseball, gymnastics, jiu-jitsu, piano, voice lessons, auditions, birthday parties, play dates, travel, everything in between.”

“I’m no superhero but raising a little one alone will sure make you feel like you have on an invisible cape. I’ve slowed down so much of my personal life and work just to nurture the development of Ace. I’m so proud of all we’ve accomplished thus far. Every full-time parent could use a healthy bit of reflecting, it’s simply important,” Malika continued.

She added, “I know I’m not the only one who needs a hug, a glass of wine, good cry… You’re doing it, I see you, they need us, KEEP GOING!”

Courtesy of Malika Haqq/Instagram

When Is the Last Time O.T. Genasis Shared a Post About His Son?

The “Everybody Mad” rapper shared a video holding Ace in March 2023, as the little boy was making funny faces and noises. The two seemed to have a sweet bond, and O.T. playfully bit Ace’s arm at one point.

In a March 2022 Instagram post, O.T. held a smiling Ace in an adorable father and son photo, writing in the caption, “Happy birthday Ace. 2 years son,” along with a blue heart emoji.