Malika Haqq’s Baby Boy Ace Is Super Cute — See His Most Adorable Photos So Far

Too adorable! Malika Haqq and ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis welcomed their first child, Ace Flores, on March 14, and naturally they’re over the moon with their bundle of joy.

Both parents announced the news on Monday, March 16. “Ace Flores 3.14.2020,” the actress captioned a photo of the newborn’s hands resting on his parents’ palms. Meanwhile, the rapper shared a closeup of his son’s cute face and captioned it, “Ace. I love you 03.14.20.”

Though the former flames split in June 2019, O.T. was supportive and remained close to Malika during the pregnancy. “Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope, but between love [and] friendship we have created a baby boy,” the brunette beauty captioned a photo with the “CoCo” artist at their baby shower in February.

Malika made it clear that her ex was involved as much as possible. “O.T. and I have attended every doctor’s [appointment] and overall loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival,” she wrote. “My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child.”

She continued, “Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me. Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores parents.”

Additionally, the mom of one had friends, such as Khloé Kardashian to rely on. If you ~keep up~ with Khloé you know that she and Malika have been friends since the late ’90s. First, Malika was there for KoKo when she was pregnant with daughter True Thompson. When it was Malika’s turn to experience the same thing, the Good American founder was always by her side.

“My beautiful, beautiful nephew!!!” the blonde beauty commented on Malika’s birth announcement. “Ace, we have been waiting for you.”

A few other friends also sent in their well-wishes. “Ace!!!! I can’t wait to meet him!!!!” wrote Kylie Jenner. “CONGRATULATIONS … My heart is so happy for you,” Adrienne Bailon commented. Clearly, he’s just as adorable as he is loved!

Keep scrolling to see the cutest photos of Ace so far.