Malika and Khadijah Haqq’s Most Stylish Twinning Moments Are Too Cute! See Photos From Over the Years

No one does twinning better than Khloé Kardashian‘s longtime best friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq. The pair have been friends with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star since they were 15 years old — and they’ve grown up to become one of the most iconic pairs of identical siblings in Hollywood.

When the Good American founder and the Sky High stars first met, Malika was dating one of Khloé’s male pals — but the girls became fast friends. Over the years, the two actresses have cemented themselves as a main support system for the reality star, who has seen her fair share of relationship and family drama over the years.

Khadijah married her husband, Bobby McCray, in 2010 and the pair share son Christian and daughter Celine, while he is also father to son Bobby from a previous relationship. In August 2020, she revealed she and her longtime love were expecting baby No. 3. The proud parents welcomed their bundle of joy in January 2021. As for Malika, her road to motherhood was very different from her identical sister’s.

She revealed she was pregnant with her first child — whom she shares with ex-boyfriend and rapper O.T. Genasis — in September 2019. The first-time mama gave birth to their son, Ace Flores, in March 2020. However, Khloé was unable to be with her friend during the labor due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Khadijah calls me and tells me that Malika is in labor. You know, at first, I’m so happy for her, but I’m thinking of any possible chance can I go there and be there for her and support her? Or how can I support her?” the Revenge Body host said during a KUWTK confessional. “I’m really heartbroken because Malika is there for me through anything, like she literally flew across [the] country to be there for me when I had True.”

Despite not being able to be with Malika physically for the birth, KoKo only had positive words about her BFF as she became a mother. “Ace is so cute. He’s beautiful and Malika as a mom, she’s so maternal and nurturing,” Khloé gushed during the same episode. “It’s just so wonderful to see her like this and she loves him so much already. She’s so protective. She’s already the best mom.”

