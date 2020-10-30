Auntie Khloé Kardashian is all about baby Ace! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star couldn’t help but gush over BFF Malika Haqq‘s son amid the Thursday, October 29 episode of her family’s famous E! series.

“Ace is so stinking cute!!!!” the 36-year-old tweeted about her longtime pal’s first child, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis, while the episode aired.

During KUWTK, Khloé detailed how she was unable to be with Malika, 37, at the hospital while she was giving birth in March because she was waiting for coronavirus test results — which ended up being positive. Even Khloé’s other BFF, Malika’s twin sister Khadijah Haqq, was unable to be a part of the birthing process due to social distancing guidelines.

“Khadijah calls me and tells me that Malika is in labor. You know, at first, I’m so happy for her, but I’m thinking of any possible chance can I go there and be there for her and support her? Or how can I support her?” the Good American founder explained during a confessional. “I’m really heartbroken because Malika is there for me through anything, like she literally flew across [the] country to be there for me when I had True.”

However, the Revenge Body host knew her friendship with the Sky High star would not suffer because she wasn’t present for Ace’s birth. “And it’s not tit for tat. I know Malika’s not like that, but it’s how I feel and I want to be there for her, I want to support her,” Khloé continued. “I want to hold her baby, I want to tell her it’s going to be OK. And the fact that I’m not and I can’t be there for her physically to support her, that breaks my heart.”

Finally, Khloé was able to FaceTime with Malika and her newborn to meet him ~virtually~ for the first time. The actress was very understanding of her longtime friend’s plight. “If I could have changed anything, that’s the only thing I would change,” Malika told Khloé of her absence during the birth.

“Ace is so cute. He’s beautiful and Malika as a mom, she’s so maternal and nurturing,” Khlo gushed during another confessional. “It’s just so wonderful to see her like this and she loves him so much already. She’s so protective. She’s already the best mom.”