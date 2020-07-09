Baby BFFs! Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter, True Thompson, helped feed Malika Haqq‘s baby, Ace Flores, in a sweet new photo on July 9.

“Real love,” the new mama, 37, captioned the precious pic featuring the toddler holding Ace’s bottle for him as he ate in his mother’s arms. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star could be seen snuggling up to her daughter, 2, and kissing her cheek as she helped out with feeding time.

Courtesy of @malikahaqq/Instagram

KoKo, 36, and Malika have been best friends — along with the Sky High star’s twin sister, Khadijah Haqq — for years, so the milestone moment seems to be extra special for the two mamas.

The actress first revealed her pregnancy on Instagram in September 2019. “I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” Malika captioned a photo holding a pregnancy test. “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.”

The starlet gave birth to her son, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis, in March 2020. To celebrate the baby’s arrival, Malika posted a photo of his tiny hand in both his mother and father’s palms. The rapper, 33, shared a snap of his newborn son’s face.

Though the former couple split in June 2019, it seems the musician was supportive of the mother of his child throughout her pregnancy. “Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope, but between love [and] friendship we have created a baby boy,” Malika captioned a photo of the former flames at her bear-themed baby shower in February. “O.T. and I have attended every doctor’s [appointment] and overall loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival.”

The proud mama seems to be sharing a connection with all the Kar-Jenner mothers lately, like Khlo’s eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian. Malika sent the Poosh founder, 41, a gorgeous floral arrangement and a note about how inspired she is by Kourt’s parenting in May.

“You are one of my favorite examples of a mother’s love,” she gushed in her note addressed to “Lil Kourtney.” She also thanked the longtime reality star for her “love and support” during her “new journey” into motherhood.