LOL! Malika Haqq’s twin sister, Khadijah Haqq McCray, teased her about becoming a strict mom one day. The sisters talked about motherhood and family while baking cupcakes with Khadijah’s three kids — Bobby, Christian and Celine — in the April 7 episode of their online series Side by Side.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars, 37, asked the kiddos who they thought was more strict. They unanimously voted for their mom — sorry, Khadijah. However, she had a good sense of humor about things and was able to laugh it off. On the other hand, Malika seemed very pleased with their decision.

“They didn’t call you strict so you don’t know what this shoe feels like,” Khadijah confessed to her sib, who admitted that she “spoils” her niece and nephews.

“It’s fine. Maybe you should take a page out of my book,” teased Malika. At the time the video was filmed, the Dash Dolls star was still pregnant with her first child. She has since given birth to her son, Ace Flores, with ex O.T. Genasis on March 16.

Khadijah knew from experience what’s to come for Malika. “Aww, it’s about to be your turn, baby, just wait,” she warned with a smile. We have a feeling both sisters are pretty cool parents!

The newly minted mama is surrounded by family and love since welcoming her bundle of joy into the world, despite her single status. Malika opened up about where she and O.T., 32, stand these days after dating on and off for two years.

“Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope, but between love [and] friendship we have created a baby boy,” Malika captioned a photo of herself and “Cut It” artist at her bear-themed baby shower in February 2020. “I’ve been single the last [eight] months, but I am in no way alone.”

Although their romantic chapter has come to a close, their priorities are set on their new addition. “Our baby would not be who he is without his father, and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me,” the gorgeous mama completed her post. “Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores’ parents.”

One thing is for sure, we can’t wait to see Ace grow up!