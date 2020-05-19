Mom club! Malika Haqq gushed over Kourtney Kardashian’s “support” after she gave birth to baby son Ace and said thank you by sending a beautiful flower arrangement. The newly minted mama also raved over what a fantastic parent the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is to her three kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign.

“You are one of my favorite examples of a mother’s love,” Malika, 37, began her note that was addressed to “Lil Kourtney,” which the 41-year-old shared on her Instagram Story. She thanked the reality babe for her “love and support” during her “new journey” of motherhood.

“I’m so happy to do it with you,” the Dash Dolls star concluded her sweet note that went with a massive bouquet of pink roses. It’s great to see the ladies leaning on each other, and the flower arrangement was actually extra meaningful with the array of colorful stems.

Pink roses can represent “femininity, elegance, refinement and sweetness,” according to Fifty Flowers, while the darker pink can stand for “gratitude [and] appreciation.” Even the lighter pink shade conveys “grace” and “gentleness,” so it’s obvious Malika put a lot of thought in the sweet gesture.

With a strong group of A-list friends and the cutest newborn, Malika has been in baby bliss. Although the Sky High star admitted to a fan on Instagram she doesn’t miss being pregnant “at the moment” and her “hands are full,” she’s dreaming of having more kids someday.

“Ace makes me want more babies … He’ll [definitely] have siblings,” she teased in a tweet on May 16. Malika shares her first child with ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis.

That’s not to say she isn’t fully living in the moment with Ace — the new mama is completely smitten. “Grateful for the road that led me to you. God chose me to be yours, and I am better because of you, Ace,” Malika wrote on Instagram on May 10. “Your spirit has given my life meaning and defined what love is for me, abundant [and] unconditional. It hasn’t always been easy, but you are easy to love.”

Needless to say, she’s head over heels. “You have the sweetest smile I have ever known. I look forward to our life — all the joys we will experience and lessons we will learn together,” she continued. “As you explore life innocently, I will always try to catch you before you fall and when you do fall, I’ll show you how to get back up again.”

Keep slaying, Malika!