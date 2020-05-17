Baby No. 2? Malika Haqq took to Twitter to reveal she’s considering having more children on May 15. “Ace makes me want more babies,” the 37-year-old said of her newborn son. “He’ll [definitely] have siblings.”

This isn’t the first time Khloé Kardashian‘s BFF mentioned wanting more kids after the birth of her first child, whom she shares with rapper O.T. Genasis. “He’s giving me baby fever,” one follower gushed over her baby boy on Instagram. “He makes me want another one. LOL,” the proud mama replied on April 30.

Ace makes me want more babies 🥰 he’ll def have siblings — Malika (@ForeverMalika) May 17, 2020

That being said, the brunette beauty also divulged she doesn’t miss being pregnant “at the moment” when asked by a fan on Instagram on April 26. “My hands are full,” Malika added.

Clearly, the Sky High star is smitten with her new addition. “Grateful for the road that led me to you. God chose me to be yours and I am better because of you, Ace,” she wrote on Instagram on May 10. “Your spirit has given my life meaning and defined what love is for me, abundant [and] unconditional. It hasn’t always been easy, but you are easy to love.”

“You have the sweetest smile I have ever known. I look forward to our life — all the joys we will experience and lessons we will learn together,” she continued. “As you explore life innocently, I will always try to catch you before you fall and when you do fall, I’ll show you how to get back up again.”

The actress also included two sweet photos of them together as part of her dedication. “I promise to guide you to no end,” she concluded. “You are the vow I will never break. You are my person. I love you so much baby boy.”

Malika announced her pregnancy in September 2019 and welcomed her son on March 14. Though she and Ace’s father are no longer romantically involved, she and the 32-year-old musician are prime coparents.

Alongside a photo of herself and the Atlanta native at her bear-themed baby shower, the KUWTK regular explained that despite the fact their relationship didn’t work out, they made something beautiful through their friendship. “I’ve been single the last [eight] months,” she wrote in February. “But I am in no way alone.”