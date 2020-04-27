Courtest of Malika Haqq/Instagram

Living that mom life. Malika Haqq took to Instagram on Sunday, April 26, to share an adorable new photo of her son, Ace Flores, whom she shares with ex O.T. Genasis. “If I can chill so can you,” the longtime reality TV star, 37, captioned the snapshot of her newborn rocking sunglasses, along with the hashtag “stay home.”

In the comment section, Malika was super responsive to fans asking about how she’s adjusting to motherhood. “He’s beautiful. Do you miss being pregnant?” one user inquired. “Not at the moment, LOL. My hands are full,” the Dash Dolls alum responded.

Of course, that wasn’t the first time Malika got candid with followers about being a single mom. In fact, Khloé Kardashian’s BFF had another sweet interaction with a fan on April 23. “Doing my best, to say the least,” Malika captioned a picture of herself soaking up some sunshine in her backyard.

“Don’t be hard on yourself. Being a first-time mom is overwhelming. Follow your heart and mind — and enjoy every moment. It goes by so fast,” one user commented. “Trying,” Malika replied, along with a prayer hand emoji.

Additionally, Malika teased on Twitter what corparenting with O.T. Genasis, 32, has been like. After KoKo, 35, tweeted, “Coparenting is a different beast,” referring to her own struggles with ex Tristan Thompson,” the famous twin echoed, “Ain’t it.” Even so, it’s so clear Malika is thankful to have Ace in her life. After all, she’s always wanted to start a family.

“I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life,” she gushed in her September 2019 announcement. “I’m pregnant! I didn’t know when … I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.”

We look forward to more of Malika’s insights (and sweet moments with Ace!) in the future.

