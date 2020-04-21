Learning together! Malika Haqq teased how coparenting baby Ace is going with ex O.T. Genasis. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians pal had a bonding moment with Khloé Kardashian over the struggles of figuring out their new normal.

“Coparenting is a different beast,” Khloé, 35, wrote about her relationship with ex Tristan Thompson. During the April 16 episode of KUWTK, viewers saw the Good American founder try to set boundaries with the NBA player, 29. This included deciding if their daughter, True, would go to Cleveland to hang out with dad during the basketball season.

While KoKo’s coparenting relationship has some unusual aspects to figure out, Malika, 37, agreed that it’s extremely challenging for everyone. “Ain’t it,” the Side by Side star acknowledged with a woozy face emoji.

That’s not to say she hasn’t been enjoying raising her precious son. Malika admitted that she “loves” all the time she’s been getting with Ace after a fan asked if it was “hard being a new mom in quarantine” amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I don’t miss a thing with Ace, but this is wild times,” the Dash Dolls star added in her response on Twitter.

Malika gave birth to Ace on March 14 and has been figuring things out with her ex, 32, ever since. She previously opened up about her relationship status with the rapper on Instagram while she was still expecting. The longtime on-again, off-again pair broke things off in June 2019 but conquered every step of the pregnancy together.

“Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope, but between love [and] friendship we have created a baby boy,” Malika captioned a photo of herself and “Cut It” artist at her bear-themed baby shower in February. “I’ve been single the last [eight] months, but I am in no way alone.”

She added that her ex had been extremely supportive. “O.T. and I have attended every doctor’s [appointment] and overall loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival,” she continued. “My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child.”

Although their romantic chapter is over for now, Malika has nothing but love and respect for O.T. “Our baby would not be who he is without his father, and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me,” the newly minted mama completed her post. “Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores’ parents.”

Keep slaying, Malika!