While Khloé Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson have established a cordial relationship after the Jordyn Woods cheating scandal, they still face some coparenting challenges. The 35-year-old expressed her concerns about possibly sending their 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson, to visit her dad in Cleveland by herself in a teaser clip for an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Coparenting is hard and you also have to respect both parents, but I’m like, I don’t know. I don’t know if I feel comfortable,” Khloé admitted to her mom, Kris Jenner. “I’m sure he won’t make me do anything I don’t feel comfortable doing, but is that even fair for True to not see her dad?”

The Good American founder got candid about why she struggles with coparenting despite getting along well with the 29-year-old athlete. “To coparent is a different beast, probably the hardest thing I’ve ever had to figure out ’cause you get territorial … ‘This is my baby.’ Like, you forget, it’s both of your baby,” she confessed.

Because of Tristan’s job as a Cleveland Cavalier basketball player, he spends the majority of his time in Ohio, which is why Khloé must figure out what’s the best way True can see her father.

“This is the first season that I am not with Tristan. Typically, I go back and forth about every other week to Cleveland,” KoKo said during a confessional. “He really misses True, and he doesn’t know when he’s going to see her next and I really have not put much thought into how True is going to visit Tristan in Cleveland. I’ve just kind of been avoiding having this conversation.”

Coparenting isn’t something new for the Kar-Jenners. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have successfully been doing it since their split in 2015. However, they have the advantage of living “two miles” from each other, unlike Khloé and Tristan.

“When Scott wants to see the kids or if Mason [Disick] wants to go spend the night with dad, he just goes over there,” Kris added.

Since NBA games have been put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, Khloé and Tristan are currently quarantining together in her home, so at least True is getting to spend time with both of her parents!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! on Thursdays at 8 p.m.