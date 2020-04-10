Khloé Kardashian’s Best Mommy Moments With True Thompson Will Melt Your Heart

Parenting goals! Khloé Kardashian has been killing the mom game since her daughter, True Thompson, was born in April 2018. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her sweet babe travel (literally) all over the world, go to classes and share lots of laughs. Although KoKo’s romance with True’s dad, Tristan Thompson, ended for good in March 2019, the exes still have a very friendly coparenting relationship and keep their full focus on their sweet daughter.

The reality kiddo is even popular among her famous family. An insider exclusively gushed to Life & Style that her cousins are “obsessed” with the cheerful toddler. “She’s all smiles and giggles and just a cute bundle of happiness,” said the source.

It’s obvious that the Good American designer and her mini-me are living their best lives and we can’t see what’s to come. Keep scrolling to see some of Khloé and True’s sweetest moments!