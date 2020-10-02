Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Class is in session and Dream Kardashian didn’t want to miss out! She joined her cousins for the third meeting of their at-home preschool classes on Friday, October 2, and she proved to be an A+ student.

Khloé Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to share photos and videos of the cousins, which included Dream, 3, and daughter True Thompson, 2, as well as who appeared to be Kim Kardashian‘s kids Chicago, 2, and Psalm West, 16 months. Stormi joined in the fun earlier the same week, but seemed to be absent on Friday. This is Dream’s first appearance at Khloé’s backyard class, and she seemed to get the hang of things right away.

“I did it, I did the correct one!” she shouted after adding a piece to an educational puzzle. “You did do the correct one, Dream, that’s great! You put the little door over the piggy,” said an encouraging instructor offscreen.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

After getting backlash for trying to homeschool the kids “too young,” Khloé, 36, explained more about the classes on Thursday, October 1. “I know the kids are young,” the Good American founder wrote on Instagram Stories. “They were so used to their group classes that they were taking before [the coronavirus pandemic] hit. So we wanted to give the girls a pre-preschool class. Bring a little normal back.”

From the videos and photos the Kar-Jenners have shared, it’s clear the courses are more about having fun and using up some of that toddler energy than serious schooling. During the first week, they were spotted enjoying storytime while their teacher read them a book, showing their creative chops by making things with modeling clay, and using magnetic writing boards, presumably to practice letters.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Of course, one of the best parts of going to school is showing off cute first-day outfits, and the Kardashian kids certainly made the most of that. In a “first day of homeschool” photo posted by Kylie Jenner on September 30, Stormi rocked a black T-shirt dress, a pair of Air Jordan sneakers and an Hermès backpack listed for upwards of $10,000 at several online retailers. Dreamy wore a similar look on her first day — a black tee with the Eiffel Tower on it.