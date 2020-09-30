Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

No, we’re not crying … OK, yes, we are. Kylie Jenner shared the most adorable photo of her daughter, Stormi Webster, attending her very first day of homeschool on Wednesday, September 30.

Naturally, the 2-year-old was dressed to the nines in a black T-shirt, Air Jordan sneakers and — wait for it — an Hermès backpack. According to multiple online retailers, the designer bag costs upwards of $10,000.

The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, spends over “$100,000” on her little girl every week, a source previously told Life & Style. “Kylie is constantly showering her with gifts … expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, and Stormi has it.”

Believe it or not, Stormi’s budget pales in comparison to the makeup mogul’s. Kylie spends “at least $300,000 on fashion every week,” the insider added. “She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once. She’s bought cars just to match her outfits.”

In July, Kylie actually customized one of her Rolls-Royces in honor of her only child. The almost-billionaire added “Stormi’s mom” to the paneling of her luxury ride. On average, the U.K.-made vehicles cost over $300,000.

When then Kylie Skin founder isn’t dropping some serious dough on high-end duds and rides, she’s looking to expand her real estate portfolio within California, other states and even other countries. “She’s considering buying a private island and turning it into a retreat so she can relax without being disturbed,” the source noted.

Currently, Kylie and Stormi reside in a $36 million mansion in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. “When it comes to decorating their homes, they spare no expense,” a separate insider told Life & Style of the entire Kardashian-Jenner family.

“Between filming their shows at home to entertaining and hosting parties at home and showing off their spaces on Instagram, they make sure that their homes are picture-perfect at all times,” the source added, explaining Kylie’s house has “a bit more edge” than the rest of her siblings.

It sounds like Stormi will be more than comfortable getting an education at home!

