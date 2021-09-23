Vroom, Vroom! Kylie Jenner’s Car Collection Is Worth More Than You Think

She may be young, but Kylie Jenner‘s stockpile of amazing cars would put even the most passionate collector to shame. She’s definitely taken some heat for flaunting her wealth — and even deleted one car photo after getting a particularly large amount of backlash — but the almost-billionaire works hard for her money and she likes to spend it on nice things. Can you really blame her?

Kylie’s garage would make anybody drool. One of the more recent additions to her throng of vehicles was a shiny white Bugatti Chiron, which she showed off on Instagram in October 2019, but she is notorious for her love of a different model: the Rolls-Royce. The Kylie Cosmetics founder snapped pics with several of these, including a stunning blue one, a taupe version, a maroon Wraith with black racing stripes and a pretty white Ghost.

Sometimes it’s hard to tell if Kylie’s buying entirely new cars in different colors, or wrapping and painting ones she already owns whenever she wants a makeover. The Life of Kylie alum’s proven she’s a big fan of customization in the past. In July 2020, she showed off the custom doorframe on her black Rolls-Royce that says “Stormi’s Mom” and “special build” on it. She may be a car aficionado, but her No. 1 title is and always will be “mommy.”

Adorably enough, Kylie told Vogue in September 2021 that Stormi “chooses” which car she will drive every day. That’s one cool toddler!

Her most impressive car may be her black Ferrari LaFerrari, however. On top of being stunning, it’s also super rare and there’s a checklist of requirements to complete before buying one. There were only 499 of the supercar made, and rumor has it that you need to buy at least five Ferraris to get one. Luckily, Kylie is a big fan of the manufacturer and has bought several, including a yellow Spider and a blue Italia.

The luxe vehicle has a reported $1.5 million price tag, but the brunette beauty apparently didn’t pay a dime. Instead, her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Travis Scott, allegedly gifted to her as a push present after they welcomed daughter Stormi Webster in February 2018.

Aside from Ferraris and Rolls-Royces, she’s got quite the collection of Mercedes cars as well, including a special (and massive) black G550 4×4, a maroon G-Wagon, a black G-Wagon and the grey Maybach that ex Tyga bought her a few years ago. No word on how many of those she still owns, but she’s definitely into large vehicles.

Like we said, this collection is no joke. Her whips range from $150,000 to $1.5 million — and she’s only been driving for less than a decade! Honestly, we can’t help but be impressed.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Kylie Jenner’s impressive car collection.