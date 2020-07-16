Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Oh, how the other half lives. Kylie Jenner customized her Rolls-Royce with a special message in honor of her daughter, Stormi Webster. Based on a photo the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, shared, it looks like the paneling of her luxury ride reads: “Stormi’s mom.” How sweet!

If you’ve been following Kylie on Instagram for a while, then you already know she’s big on purchasing expensive cars. “She’s bought cars just to match her outfits,” a source previously told Life & Style.

The makeup mogul’s current collection includes a $2.2 million LaFerrari Aperta, a $3 million Bugatti Chiron as well as assorted Rolls-Royces, a Mercedes G-Wagon, a Ferrari 488 Spider and more. Yes, you read that right … Kylie owns more than one Rolls-Royce. On average, the U.K.-made vehicles cost over $300,000.

In addition to building her fleet of high-end rides, the almost billionaire hopes to expand her real estate portfolio within California and in other states and countries. “She’s even considering buying a private island and turning it into a retreat so she can relax without being disturbed,” the insider noted.

Of course, when Kylie isn’t spending her hard-earned dough on herself, she’s showering Stormi, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, with gifts. “Expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, Stormi has it,” an additional source revealed to Life & Style. “She can drop upwards of $100K in a week on her little girl!”

That said, Kylie’s generosity isn’t limited to her family and inner circle. According to the insider, she’s been known to pick up the tab for an entire restaurant just because “she’s in a good mood.” Ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, Kylie took a group of her girlfriends to The Bahamas, where they stayed in a mansion that cost $10,000 a night.

Clearly, it pays to be a part of Kylie’s world … literally!

