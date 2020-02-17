Hermès and Chanel and Louis Vuitton, oh my! Kylie Jenner’s over-the-top designer handbag collection is basically what every shopaholic’s dreams are made of. So much so, that the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, has a designated purse closet. Yes, you read that correctly.

Every now and again, Kylie will take to Instagram to give fans a little sneak peek into her luxe world. Needless to say, we live for these moments and you should, too. Considering the makeup mogul is a literal billionaire, the spoils of her hard work shouldn’t come as a surprise, but seriously, it’s overwhelming how many high-end pieces Kylie owns.

“It’s beyond belief how fabulous her world is now. While she was always confident that she’d be rich, she never expected she’d be this successful,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in November 2019. As it happens, Kylie doesn’t just have a weakness for handbags.

“While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns — there are well over a thousand pairs,” the insider continued. “She spends at least $300K on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once.”

Honestly, even if Kylie carried a new purse every day, we don’t think she’d be able to go through the entire bunch. Take her Birkin collection, for example. Kylie has the iconic design in almost every color imaginable, as well as some custom ones!

Must be nice, huh? The Kylie Cosmetics founder is also a big fan of Hungarian-American fashion designer Judith Leiber. Judith is best known for her one of a kind clutches complete with multicolored rhinestones. Don’t worry, you have plenty of those coming your way!

Scroll through the gallery below to see inside Kylie Jenner’s purse closet.