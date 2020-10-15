Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Leveling up! Kylie Jenner showed off her brand new tie-dye Hermès Birkin bag on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, October 15. “This tie-dye situation,” the 22-year-old gushed over the gorgeous orange-red bag, including the drops of water emoji in her post.

The stunning piece seems to be designed by artist and upcycler Jay Ahr. The makeup mogul already owns another Birkin creation from the designer — a white version of the purse with a classic bandana design. Kylie posted photos of herself alongside the bag on her Instagram feed in late May. Considering Off-White’s Virgil Abloh called the former Life of Kylie star the “Birkin Bag Queen” recently, it’s no surprise to see her dabbling in custom versions of the high-end item.

However, the Kylie Skin founder isn’t the only Keeping Up With the Kardashians star who is a fan of the artist’s work with designer bags. Ky’s big sister Kim Kardashian also owns a red version of Jay’s bandana Birkin bag. She posted photos of herself alongside the bag on the 4th of July — while she had her trendy red hair for a short time — and again later in the month.

You might be wondering how much a custom piece like this retails for … so take a seat before you keep reading. Through one retailer, one of Jay’s bandana bags would run you a whopping $43,000, so we imagine Kylie’s tie-dye style costs just as much, if not more.

Stormi Webster‘s mama is known for her penchant for the trendiest designer duds — and she’s not afraid to shell out a pretty penny. “[Kylie] spends at least $300K on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once. She’s bought cars to match her outfits,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns — there are well over a thousand pairs.”

“It’s beyond belief how fabulous her world is now,” the source gushed over the reality star’s lavish lifestyle. “While she was always confident that she’d be rich, she never expected she’d be this successful.”