Kylie Jenner Flaunts Diamond Ring and Purse Combo Worth Over $1 Million

Oh, how the other half lives. Kylie Jenner casually showed off a ring and purse combination that costs more than most people’s homes. The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, posted a photo of a pear-shaped diamond ring and a crocodile Hermès Birkin bag on Wednesday, October 8.

Believe it or not, Kylie’s ring makes the Birkin look cheap. “Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center stone, we estimate the cost of the ring between approximately $750,000 and $1 million,” jewelry company Brilliant Earth tells Life & Style.

As for the purse, according to multiple online retailers, the designer piece costs between $150,000 and $300,000. Considering Kylie’s design features diamond-encrusted hardware, we suspect it sits on the higher end of that scale. In fact, a similar Himalaya Birkin with white gold and diamond hardware sold for $300,168 at a Christie’s auction in 2016.

Of course, it’s hardly uncommon for the almost-billionaire to drop that kind of cash on clothing and accessories. Kylie spends “at least $300,000 on fashion every week,” a source previously revealed to Life & Style. “She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once.”

In addition to Kylie’s passion for fashion, the makeup mogul has her sights set on acquiring more real estate. Currently, the E! personality and her daughter, Stormi Webster, reside in a $36 million mansion in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

“Kylie wants to continue to expand her portfolio — within California and in other states and countries,” the insider explained. “She’s even considering buying a private island and turning it into a retreat so she can relax without being disturbed.”

As if Kylie’s clothes and homes weren’t enough, she also has a serious weakness for luxury vehicles. To date, her collection includes a $2.2 million LaFerrari Aperta, a $3 million Bugatti Chiron as well as assorted Rolls-Royces, a Mercedes G-Wagon, a Ferrari 488 Spider and more. “She’s bought cars just to match her outfits,” the source boasted.

Needless to say, Stormi will have quite the collection to choose from when it’s time to get her learner’s permit.

