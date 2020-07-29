When it comes to celebrities who have never heard of a budget, Kylie Jenner most definitely comes to mind. The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who has an estimated net worth of $900 million, is constantly showing off her designer wardrobe.

“While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns — there are well over a thousand pairs,” a source previously told Life & Style. “She spends at least $300K on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once.”

In the past, Kylie has purchased cars “just to match her outfits,” boasted the insider. Now that’s a flex. Of course, Kylie’s collection of high-end vehicles is nothing to scoff at either.

To date, the California native owns a $2.2 million LaFerrari Aperta, a $3 million Bugatti Chiron, as well as assorted Rolls-Royces, a Mercedes G-Wagon, a Ferrari 488 Spider and more.

As much as Kylie loves fashion and riding around in style, there is one thing she loves more: her daughter, Stormi Webster. With that, the proud mama “can’t help herself” when it comes to “showering” her toddler with “lavish gifts,” a separate source told Life & Style.

In July 2020, Kylie bought Stormi a $200,000 pony! “It wasn’t even a birthday gift,” the insider clarified. “She just felt like buying her daughter a new pet.” Oh wait, now that’s a flex.

According to the source, money “may become an issue” for Kylie if she doesn’t “curb her spending,” noting the E! personality “blows through millions of dollars a month.”

However, at the end of the day, Kylie is smart about her finances. “She has a good head for business and invests a large chunk of her fortune in real estate, which she hopes to sell at a profit,” the insider assured.

Considering Kylie currently resides in a $36 million home in the ever-exclusive Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, we think she’ll be A-OK! To see photos of her most expensive outfits and accessories over the years, scroll through the gallery below.