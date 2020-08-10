Happy birthday, Kylie Jenner! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned 23 on Monday, August 10, and her A-list family and friends have been celebrating her nonstop. Despite any possible plans being affected amid the coronavirus pandemic, it’s clear she’s surrounded by a lot of love on her big day.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul started her birthday festivities on August 6. “Last night, my besties took me to a last-minute early birthday dinner,” the reality babe dished on her Instagram Story with a slew of photos from the fun night. Family friend Harry Hudson was in attendance, and Kylie was treated to a massive, pink cake with a heart-shaped topper that read, “Happy Birthday Kylie.”

The Life of Kylie star had a big year and checked off a few more boxes before ringing in 23. She made a cameo in Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s “Wap” music video on August 6. A few days prior, Kylie Skin launched the Clarifying Collection with some exciting new products, including a lightweight facial oil, charcoal face mask and a clear complexion correction stick.

She’s killing it professionally and at home with daughter Stormi Webster, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott. The proud mama “can’t help herself” when it comes to “showering” her toddler with “lavish gifts,” an insider told Life & Style.

Kylie even forked over $200,000 to get her sweet girl a pony. “It wasn’t even a birthday gift,” notes the insider. “She just felt like buying her daughter a new pet!” added the insider. With an estimated net worth of $900 million, she definitely has the funds to spoil Stormi.

As far as where her relationship stands with Travis, they have been fueling reconciliation rumors since their split in October 2019. The parents were seen looking “like a couple” while “sharing a hotel room” during a weekend getaway in Montecito, California, with Stormi on July 17, In Touch reported.

This wasn’t the first time they were spotted getting cozy. The exes spent Father’s Day together on June 21 on the heels of partying together at Los Angeles hot spot The Nice Guy a few days prior.

“They’re just being careful because they have to think about Stormi,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in February about Kylie and Travis’ reluctance to jump back into a relationship. “They don’t want to get back together and then break up, so instead, they’re taking it slow and trying to work out their differences.”

Whatever happens, we know the future is bright for Kylie. Keep scrolling to see all the birthday wishes from her famous family and friends!