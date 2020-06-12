Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou Are Friendship Goals! See Their Cutest Photos Together

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

Friendship goals! Kylie Jenner and Anastasia Karanikolaou, a.k.a. Stassie, have been friends for years and their adorable photos together prove they’ve gotten even closer over the years.

So much so, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is quarantining with Stassie. Since the lockdown kicked off in March, the pair of besties have been sharing numerous videos, which consist of bonding with Kylie’s daughter, Stormi Webster, or doing fun Tik Tok dances. In one clip, Stassie and Kylie’s mini-me had a fun dance party while watching Trolls.

It’s safe to say Stassie adores Stormi. After all, she has a tattoo of the toddler’s name on the back of her elbow, which Ky also has.

Kylie and Stassie met when they were pre-teens during a fan event the reality star was featured in. “So it all started when I met a beautiful bomb ass blonde at Barnes and Noble,” the makeup mogul captioned a throwback selfie with Stassie shared on Instagram Stories.

In 2015, Kylie gushed to Teen Vogue about her amazing friendship with the model. “You’ve been the most consistent and loyal friend in my life, and I feel like without you, I wouldn’t be the person I am today,” Kylie said at the time. “Because I wouldn’t be weird anymore. I’d be trying to be normal.”

It’s evident Stassie has been there for Kylie every step of the way, including her pregnancy. A few days after Stormi was born, Stassie shared a cute photo with Kylie along with the sweetest message. “I can’t even begin to describe how proud and happy I am for you,” she captioned the pic in February 2018. “I love you both so much and I’m excited for this new chapter in life. I can’t wait to spoil her and watch her grow.”

It turns out, Stassie has become a close family friend to the Kar-Jenners as well. “Stas basically lived with me growing up, and it was the three of us always,” Kendall Jenner once revealed on an Instagram Story.

So far, Kylie and Stassie have shared many memorable moments together, including family vacations and holidays. We can’t wait to see what else they do together!

Keep scrolling to see Kylie and Stassie’s cutest BFF moments.