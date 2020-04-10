Seeing Double! Pairs of Celebrity Siblings Who Could Pass for Twins

#Twinning! These celebrity siblings weren’t born at the same time, but they still look so much alike. What can we say? That DNA is strong! Whether it’s Jordyn Woods and her little sister, Jodie, who appear nearly identical despite a 7-year age gap, or Aussie brothers Liam and Chris Hemsworth, who have the same striking blue eyes and charming accent, we can’t stop staring.

Let’s be honest, when it comes to the best brothers in Hollywood, Chris and Liam take the prize. Not only are they equally attractive, but they resemble each other so much. It’s not often the brothers are spotted hanging out together, but when they are, it’s *almost* too much to handle.

In September 2019, Chris shared a family photo, which included the Hunger Games alum, and fans couldn’t help but point out their similarities. “Your brother could be your stuntman,” one person wrote. “Your brother looks just like you,” another fan commented.

Believe it or not, there’s a third Hemsworth brother! Luke Hemsworth is also an actor and he’s the oldest of the bunch. Though he’s just as handsome as his younger siblings, fans seem to agree that Chris and Liam look the most alike.

Just like the Hemsworths, we’re equally obsessed with the Kar-Jenner sisters. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, specifically, could sometimes pass as twins, despite the fact they are technically half-siblings who are nearly 17 years apart.

Their mindblowing similarities became especially evident in August when the duo posed side-by-side for their KKW Fragrance collab. For the photos, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars even wore similar outfits and makeup. “Kim and Kylie look so much alike. They’re like twins,” one person commented. “Y’all are twins. Love your sisterly bond,” wrote another. We couldn’t agree more.

