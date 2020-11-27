While there’s no denying that every Kar-Jenner woman has her own unique style and beauty, there’s just something about Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian that gives us serious Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen vibes. Sure, Ky and Keeks may be 17 years apart in age but more often than not, we find ourselves doing some serious double-takes during red carpet events and while looking at social media posts!

Not only do the sisters look so much alike, but they have so much in common. They are both fashionistas and entrepreneurs. Let’s face it, Kim walked so Kylie could run. Now, though, the duo is killing it.

For starters, Kylie was named Forbes‘ youngest self-made billionaire thanks to her major success with Kylie Cosmetics. “I didn’t expect anything,” she told the outlet in March about her achievements. “I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.” There has since been some drama with the publication, but that doesn’t change the fact Kylie raked in some serious dough.

In July 2019, Forbes revealed Kylie was the second highest-paid celeb of the year with an earning of $170 million. Her sister Kim came in 26th place earning $72 million up to that point. Both Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars are doing pretty good for themselves, if you ask us. After Kylie, Kim is the wealthiest of her siblings with a net worth of $370 million. Thanks to their recent KKW Fragrance collab, we bet the numbers in their bank accounts will skyrocket even more.

Besides being super well-off, Kim and Kylie also bond over motherhood. Though Kim became a first-time mom 5 years before Kylie, Keeks welcomed her third child, Chicago West, two weeks before Kylie gave birth to her first child, Stormi Webster. These days, the two little ones are growing up together and making memories. Based on photos the famous sisters share of their kids on social media, Chi and Stormi have a pretty close bond. We honestly wouldn’t be surprised if they become the next Kim and Kylie in a few years. After all, success runs in that family. Hat tip to momager Kris Jenner.

Don’t believe us? Keep scrolling for 20 times that Kim and Kylie were basically twins.