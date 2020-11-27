A Rainbow of Kardashians And Jenners: All The Times The Girls Rocked Different Hair Colors

Besides the drama, the Kardashians and Jenners are known for their bold style, most importantly when it comes to their hair. They’re natural trendsetters and it shows.

Kim Kardashian decided to make a bold change in June when she dyed her hair red. “Do you love it?” she asked fans while zooming in on her fiery locks. She achieved her crimson look with the help of stylist Chris Appleton and fans loved the edgy change.

One of the most shocking Kar-Jenner transformations happened in 2019 when Kendall Jenner walked the Burberry’s Spring fashion show in London after dying her jet-black hair blonde. Stylist Guido Palau was the mastermind behind the dramatic transformation, and although she did not keep her lighter look for long, it was fun while it lasted.

No one in the famous family changes their hair quite as often as Kylie Jenner. Instead of damaging her real mane, the Life of Kylie alum has been rocking wigs for years. “I started wigs, and now everyone is wearing wigs. Kim just used my wig guy last night,” Kylie quipped during an interview with Marie Claire in 2016. From neon to blonde, red and everything in-between, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has worn just about every hair color under the sun.

Life & Style spoke with celebrity hair guru Jen Atkin, who works with the Kardashians, Chrissy Teigen, Gigi Hadid and more, about how to keep hair healthy during aging. When asked about the “biggest mistakes” people make when shopping for haircare and styling products, Jen had a very easy answer.

“Most people buy their shampoo and conditioner from the same product line (volume, repair, clean, etc.) and don’t realize that you usually need a different shampoo and conditioner variety for each,” Jen explained. “Fixing this common mistake can be the key to achieving your hair goals.”

It seems the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars are following this cardinal hair rule because their locks still look healthy and vibrant.

Whether they’re dying their hair or rockin’ colorful wigs, we never know what to expect. From wild and risky to tame and natural, here are all the times the sisters pulled off all kinds of colors. Keep scrolling for all of their best hair colors throughout the years.