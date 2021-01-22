Time for a Change! The Boldest Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2021

Looking to switch up your hair in 2021, but have no idea where to start? No worries! Celebrities like Demi Lovato, Bella Hadid, Jessie J and more have already provided some of the boldest hair transformations we’ve ever seen.

Of course, changing your hair can come in a variety of different methods, including haircuts, color, highlights, extensions and even wearing wigs. However, it’s important to remember that no matter what you do to your hair, keeping your mane healthy should always be priority No. 1 — especially during colder months.

Thankfully, there are plenty of talented hairstylists in Hollywood willing to offer their best tips and tricks. “You’re not getting the humidity that you naturally get in the summer, the moisture in the air is very low. So, you’re going to want to moisturize your hair a lot more in the winter months,” hairstylist and popular YouTuber Brad Mondo previously told Life & Style.

“I love hair masks, all year round but especially in the winter because of how dry it is,” the beauty influencer, who boasts over 6.5 million subscribers on YouTube, added. “They’re really going to help you add more nutrition to your hair, smooth it out and decrease tangling. If your hair is silkier before putting your scarf on over it, your hair won’t be as tangled when you take it off. That’s very preventative.”

Beyond hair masks, knowing how often to actually wash your hair can be confusing. “I prefer people wash their hair at night [in the winter], that way you can let it air dry, because you’re using so many tools on your hair,” Brad advised. “The more you can air dry it the better.”

That said, going to sleep with soaking wet hair is never the move! “I would go to bed with like 60 percent dry hair. Otherwise, like if you roll over a lot in your sleep, you might cause a bit of breakage because your hair is more expandable and sensitive to breakage when it’s wet.”

Be sure to keep these tips in mind and remember, it’s just hair. Have fun!

Scroll through the gallery below to see the boldest celebrity hair transformations of 2021 so far.