Heating up! Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin were spotted packing on the PDA during a steamy beach day in Miami on Friday, February 12.

In photos obtained by E! News, the 37-year-old could be seen rocking a new bleach blond hairdo while holding hands with the model, 19, as they strolled along the beach. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a red tie-dye button-down shirt and pink swim shorts, while Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna’s daughter rocked a leopard print bikini. The Flip It Like Disick star was also photographed with his arm around the DNA founder’s waist.

Scott and Amelia sparked romance rumors in October 2020, when they arrived at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween-themed birthday party in Los Angeles together. One week later, the pair dined together at Tre Lune in Montecito, California.

In mid-November, the dynamic duo were photographed packing on the PDA on the beach in Santa Barbara, California. In the pictures, the father of three — Scott shares 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign with ex Kourtney Kardashian — had his arm around the Instagram influencer.

On Thanksgiving Day, Amelia revealed she was “grateful” for Scott with a cute selfie via her Instagram Stories. The up-and-coming starlet even started sharing selfies from Scott’s home, with her first taken in his living room in December 2020. Later that month, the Daily Mail reported that the pair were housing hunting in Los Angeles and shared snapshots from the outing.

Overall, it seems Kourtney’s family approves of Scott’s new flame. “The Kardashian-Jenner family is super supportive of Scott and Amelia’s relationship. They really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott,” a source told Us Weekly in January 2021. “Scott and Amelia are in a really good place. They have a lot of love and respect for each other and it shows.”

Courtesy Amelia Gray Hamlin/Instagram

In late January, Amelia shared another steamy set of photos from her man’s home, this time in his bathroom. Days later, the E! personality liked a series of Amelia’s sexy Instagram photos, despite not following her on the social media platform.