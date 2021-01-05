A Stunner! See Amelia Gray Hamlin’s Sexiest Bikini Photos

If you’re a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan, then you already know Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin‘s youngest daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, has always been a stunner. Nowadays, the 19-year-old is making headlines for her promising modeling career — and sexy bikini photos!

In June 2020, Women’s Wear Daily reported Amelia’s big move from IMG to Women 360 Management New York. Gina Barone, president of Women 360 Management, told the publication that the agency looks forward to “the endless possibilities awaiting this very special young woman.”

In September 2020, Amelia and sister Delilah Belle Hamlin did a campaign with Kim Kardashian‘s Skims. One month later, the Bravo guest star sparked dating rumors with Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan-favorite Scott Disick. The unlikely duo was spotted arriving at the same Halloween party in Los Angeles on October 31. Less than a month later, Scott and Amelia were photographed packing on the PDA at a beach in Santa Barbara.

Thankfully, the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian, is A-OK with the pair’s budding romance. “They really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott,” a source told Us Weekly on January 4.

In addition to being beautiful and driven, Amelia is a huge advocate for body positivity. *Trigger warning: The following text contains descriptions of eating disorder behavior.* In March 2018, the California native opened up about her past with anorexia in a powerful Instagram post.

“Once I got the help that I needed, shortly after the second photo was taken, I began to try to love myself for me. I am SO beyond humbled and grateful to have the platform that I do at such a young age, and to wake up every morning with a little girl reaching out to me and telling me I am her inspiration, really makes me feel like I have a purpose,” Amelia wrote at the time while sharing comparison photos of herself from 2017 and 2018.

“I went through this journey not for attention, not for people to pity me, but to help. I am on this earth to help people, and I know that,” she continued. “One in 200 women in the U.S. suffer from anorexia, and I want to help. The first photo, taken today, is not a photo of the perfect girl. That is a photo of me, trying to figure out my body, and owning my curves that I naturally have and not forcing myself to starve them away.”

Since then, Amelia continues to promote self-love and embracing the skin you’re in!

If you or someone you know is battling an eating disorder, contact the National Eating Disorders Association at 1-800-931-2237.