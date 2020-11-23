Sorry, #Skourtney shippers! It doesn’t look like Scott Disick and his ex Kourtney Kardashian are getting back together anytime soon. In fact, things between the Talentless founder and his rumored girlfriend, Amelia Gray Hamlin, are seemingly heating up.

Following Scott’s split from Sofia Richie in August, there was a lot of flirtation between the Flip It Like Disick producer and Kourtney. Moreover, Scott and the Poosh.com founder share children Mason, Penelope and Reign. So, it’s only natural for people to want them to give things another shot.

“Their friends and family are rooting for them to get back together,” a source previously told Life & Style. “It’s clear there’s a lot of chemistry and love between the both of them still.” Despite their connection, it’s clear Scott and Kourtney are just coparents.

Enter: Amelia. The teenage model and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star first sparked dating rumors after arriving at the same Halloween party on October 31. At first, it seemed as though Amelia and Scott simply ran in the same social circles. After all, Amelia’s mother, Lisa Rinna, is longtime friends with Kris Jenner.

That said, after a particularly steamy outing on November 16, Scott and Amelia appear to be more than just acquaintances. The New York native and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star packed on the PDA at a beach in Santa Barbara. In one of the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott had his arm around a bikini-clad Amelia while she sweetly held his wrist.

Prior to Scott, Amelia dated Mercer Wiederhorn. As it stands, the brunette beauty has never publicly addressed the couple’s split. Amelia last spoke about Mercer in August during an appearance The Skinny Confidential: Him and Her” podcast. “We were literally just watching a movie, and then, like, I don’t know if you’ve ever had this feeling, but when he walked in, I don’t think I like, registered what he looked like,” Amelia recalled of meeting her ex for the first time.

“I was just like, him, like, that’s The One. I didn’t even have a conversation with him or anything, it was almost like his energy,” she continued. “His aura was just like affecting me. And I’m not really one to say, I don’t even think I’ve ever said that in my whole entire life, but it really happened.”

As for Scott, Amelia is one of many models he’s been spotted with since the summer — including Bella Banos and Megan Blake Irwin. However, it doesn’t look like things between them are slowing down!

Scroll through the gallery below to see Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin’s relationship timeline so far.