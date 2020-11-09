Just friends? Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin had dinner together at Tre Lune restaurant in Montecito, California, on Sunday, November 8. The A-list pair’s outing comes just one week after the Talentless founder and the model were spotted arriving at a Halloween party together in Los Angeles.

While Scott, 37, and Amelia, 19, weren’t photographed at Tre Lune, the possible couple dropped some hints about their outing on social media. “My love,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned a photo of his table featuring several pasta dishes. “Family dinner,” the brunette beauty captioned her nearly identical Instagram Story.

Courtesy of Scott Disick/Instagram; Courtesy of Amelia Gray Hamlin/Instagram

Of course, it’s worth noting Scott and Amelia run in the same social circles. In fact, Kris Jenner and Amelia’s mother, Lisa Rinna, have been friends for years. Moreover, Amelia never confirmed her breakup from boyfriend Mercer Wiederhorn.

In August, the L.A. native had some sweet things to say about her relationship during an episode of “The Skinny Confidential: Him and Her” podcast. “We were literally just watching a movie, and then, like, I don’t know if you’ve ever had this feeling, but when he walked in, I don’t think I like, registered what he looked like,” Amelia recalled of meeting Mercer at sister Delilah Belle Hamlin‘s house.

“I was just like, him, like, that’s The One. I didn’t even have a conversation with him or anything, it was almost like his energy,” she continued. “His aura was just like affecting me. And I’m not really one to say, I don’t even think I’ve ever said that in my whole entire life, but it really happened.” Since then, Amelia and Mercer still follow each other on Instagram but haven’t posted a photo together in almost a year.

For Scott’s part, he and ex Kourtney Kardashian, who share children Mason, Penelope and Reign, have been spending plenty of time together since his split from Sofia Richie in mid-August. “Their friends and family are rooting for them to get back together,” a source previously told Life & Style. “It’s clear there’s a lot of chemistry and love between the both of them still.”

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!