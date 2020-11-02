Will they or won’t they? Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick’s “friends and family are rooting for them to get back together,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “It’s clear there’s a lot of chemistry and love between the both of them still.”

Kourtney, 41, and Scott, 37, who dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015, are “focused on coparenting” their three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, says the insider. However, the former flames “have so much fun together and love to rile their fans up by posting pictures together and leaving comments on each other’s posts.”

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The Flip It Like Disick producer and the Poosh.com founder have been flirting up a storm on social media following Scott’s breakup from longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie in August. “Right now, Kourtney isn’t letting him in romantically, but Scott would get back with her in a heartbeat,” the source adds.

While the Talentless founder had a solid relationship with Sofia, 22, for nearly three years, he never stopped “leaning on” Kourtney for guidance, a separate insider previously revealed to Life & Style. “Their dynamic is that she likes to care for him and he depends on her for support.”

Scott especially relied on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star following his brief stay in a Colorado rehab facility. In late April, the New York native checked himself into treatment for emotional issues related to the back-to-back deaths of his parents. Scott’s mom, Bonnie Disick, died in October 2013, and his father, Jeffrey Disick, died in January 2014.

After returning to Los Angeles less than a week later, things between Scott and Sofia took a sour turn. “They were very happy together but Sofia could not handle his issues,” noted the source. “They were never cut out for the long term because he has too much baggage and has trouble opening up to anyone besides Kourtney.”

Scott’s unwavering connection with the E! personality created “a very strange back and forth” between Kourtney and Sofia, the insider explained. Since then, the up-and-coming actress is rumored to be dating Cha Cha Matcha cofounder and Hard Rock Cafe heir Matthew Morton.

