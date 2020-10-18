Moving on for good? Sofia Richie was spotted enjoying a date night out with Matthew Morton at celeb hotspot Nobu in Malibu on Saturday, October 17, two days after ex-boyfriend Scott Disick reunited with model Megan Blake Irwin for a dinner date.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 22-year-old starlet wore a black shirt and jeans combo with a long black leather jacket. She also rocked a white mini Hermès Kelly bag and black boots. Her possible new flame looked suave in a tan jacket, black striped pants and brown shoes. The pair both wore black face masks.

Courtesy of Sofia Richie/Instagram

The up-and-coming actress’ date night came just two days after her former flame, 37, was spotted stepping out with Megan on Thursday, October 15. The duo were seen exiting the swanky Kimpton La Peer hotel together in West Hollywood that night.

The twosome have history. Scott and Megan were first romantically linked in 2016 when they were seen in both Los Angeles and New York City together. The Australian native recently dated Skeet Ulrich but she split from the Riverdale star in August after three months of dating.

Scott and Sofia called it quits in May after nearly three years of dating, but reconciled at a 4th of July party. Shortly after, they ended their relationship for good in mid-August.

Prior to stepping out with Megan, the Flip It Like Disick star was seen reuniting with model Bella Banos for a dinner date at Nobu on October 1. These two also have history, as Bella previously claimed to In Touch that she was the mystery girl Scott brought on the family’s trip to Costa Rica that aired on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2017. At the time, Kim Kardashian asked Scott who he was hiding in the bathroom — but the model said, fortunately, the incident didn’t lead to a falling out with the family.

Now that Scott is a single man again, he isn’t “settling down with anyone,” a source exclusively told Life & Style about his attitude toward getting into a new relationship. “He’s playing the field.”