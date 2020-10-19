Moving on? Sofia Richie and Cha Cha Matcha cofounder Matthew Morton “have become close” following the model’s breakup with on-again, off-again flame Scott Disick, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“They’re just close friends, but Scott’s head is spinning with jealousy after seeing them together,” adds the insider. “He hates seeing Sofia with any guy.” The up-and-coming actress, 22, and Matt, 27, were spotted grabbing dinner together at Nobu Malibu on Saturday, October 17.

According to the source, the heir to the Hard Rock Cafe franchise is the “total opposite” of the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37. “Matt used to party hard but he turned his life around and maintains a healthy lifestyle.”

Moreover, Matt is “ambitious, intelligent and has got his s–t together,” says the insider. “Sofia finds him inspiring — and what she likes about him is that despite coming from the Hard Rock dynasty, he’s totally unaffected.”

As for Scott’s love life, the Talentless founder is definitely putting himself out there. On October 1, Scott and model Bella Banos were photographed grabbing dinner together. Days later, the Flip It Like Disick producer stepped out to Catch L.A. with a friend and two mystery women.

Group/MEGA

Most recently, Scott and model Megan Blake Irwin had a fancy date night at the Kimpton La Peer Hotel on Thursday, October 15. Despite their history — Scott and Megan, 28, first sparked dating rumors in 2016 — the E! personality has no intention of “settling down with anyone,” a separate source told Life & Style. “He’s playing the field.”

Scott and Sofia dated for nearly three years before calling it quits for good in mid-August. Since then, the California native has been “leaning on” her sister, Nicole Richie, “for support,” an additional insider revealed to Life & Style. “Getting back together would be easy, but Sofia doesn’t want to go backward.”

Ultimately, she is “following her family‘s advice and just taking each day as they come,” noted the source. Additionally, Sofia has since unfollowed Scott on Instagram.

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!