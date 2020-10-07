That’s what siblings are for! Sofia Richie is “leaning on” her sister, Nicole Richie, “for support” amid rumors that ex Scott Disick is dating model Bella Banos, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

Nicole, 36, “dated a few bad boys herself” prior to marrying husband Joel Madden in 2010, says the insider. “She’s full of good advice and is helping Sofia through it.”

The up-and-coming actress, 22, and the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, dated on-and-off for nearly three years before calling it quits in mid-August. Less than two months after their split, Scott and Bella, 24, were photographed grabbing dinner at Nobu Malibu on October 1.

“Sofia tried convincing herself she was over Scott but seeing him with other women has hit a raw nerve,” the source adds. Just days after the Talentless founder stepped out with Bella, who Scott originally sparked romance rumors with in 2017, Sofia unfollowed him on Instagram.

Prior to that, it seemed as though things between the former flames were perfectly amicable. According to a separate insider, Sofia would occasionally “check in” on Scott. Moreover, the Flip It Like Disick producer commented on her Instagram post in honor of Rosh Hashanah — despite not following Sofia on the platform.

“Shanah tovah umetukah,” Scott wrote on September 21, which in English translates to “[have a] good and sweet year.” Ultimately, Sofia chose to ignore Scott’s message, at least publicly. “She’s keeping a distance from him that will help her move on,” noted the source.

In the end, Sofia felt that their relationship was “getting to be very serious with a lot of responsibility,” the insider explained. “She doesn’t want to be a stepmom at 22.” Scott shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

“Getting back together would be easy, but Sofia doesn’t want to go backward,” revealed the source. “She’s following her family‘s advice and just taking each day as they come.”

As for jumping back into the dating pool, Sofia and Jaden Smith looked cozy during a PDA-packed beach trip in early September, followed by a night out on the town. However, the “Like This” artist, 22, assured they’re “just homies.”

