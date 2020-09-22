Too much pressure? Sofia Richie thought her relationship with on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Disick “was getting to be very serious [with] a lot of responsibility,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. After months of making up and breaking up, the model, 22, and the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, called it quits for good in mid-August.

“Getting back together would be easy, but Sofia doesn’t want to go backward,” adds the insider. “She doesn’t want to be a stepmom at 22.” Scott shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Kourtney Kardashian. Moreover, “taking care of Scott through his issues” put a strain on their nearly three-year romance.

In late April, the Talentless founder briefly checked himself into a Colorado rehab facility for emotional issues related to the 2013 and 2014 deaths of his parents. Scott returned to Los Angeles after less than a week of treatment. Shortly thereafter, he and Sofia split for the first time.

Although the former flames rekindled things in July, Sofia is taking a step back once and for all. “She’s following her family‘s advice and just taking each day as they come,” the source explains. “She wants to get seriously into acting and needs to focus.”

In addition to focusing on her blossoming career, Sofia is “spending a lot of time” with her mom, Diane Alexander, adds the insider. While the California native occasionally “checks in on” Scott, she’s “keeping a distance from him that will help her move on.”

For Scott’s part, it looks like he’s less committed to starting over. On Monday, September 21, the Flip It Like Disick producer commented, “Shanah tovah umetukah,” on Sofia’s Instagram post in honor of Rosh Hashanah. In English, his message translates to “[have a] good and sweet year.”

The kicker? Scott doesn’t even follow Sofia on the social media platform. In fact, earlier this month, fans noticed the New York native unfollowed her after PDA-packed photos of Sofia and Jaden Smith made headlines. The “Like This” artist, 22, later confirmed they’re “just homies.”

