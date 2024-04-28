Nick Viall and Natalie Joy’s wedding was a Bachelor Nation reunion and Victoria Fuller served as the maid of honor! Fresh off her split from Greg Grippo, the Bachelor in Paradise alum looked stunning at Nick and Natalie’s nuptials on April 27.

For the event, Victoria, 30, rocked a strapless black gown with her hair clipped back on each side. Greg, 30, was not in attendance at the wedding. Although Victoria is currently mending her own broken heart, she looked thrilled to be by Natalie’s side in footage from the big day.

After months of speculation that they called it quits, Greg confirmed he and Victoria split earlier this month.

“Being in a public relationship, if things aren’t working out, it sucks even more. It’s hard,” the Bachelorette alum told Jason Tartick during the April 22 episode of the “Trading Secrets” podcast. “I just want to respect her during this time and not go into detail on anything. Yeah, we definitely ended things. She’s amazing and I know she’ll continue to do amazing things.”

Who Do You Want to See as the Next Golden Bachelor?

Victoria hasn’t publicly addressed their split, but she did hint at single life online.

“Remember: Catch flights, not feelings,” the Bachelor alum mouthed to audio in an April 23 TikTok video.

Greg and Victoria confirmed their relationship during the Bachelor In Paradise season 8 reunion in November 2022, weeks after viewers watched the influencer get engaged to now ex-fiancé Johnny DePhillipo. The love triangle came as a shock to fans as Victoria and Greg’s love story began offcamera while they were watching her engagement to Johnny happen on TV.

In fact, Victoria and Johnny made their first podcast interview as a couple on Nick and Natalie’s podcast, “The Viall Files.” According to the former medical sales representative, Victoria and Johnny called off their engagement in late September 2022, and ​she started dating Greg promptly after.

“I’m so f–king tired. If I don’t want to be with somebody because it is a toxic environment, I shouldn’t have to be with that person because the world wants me to,” Victoria said of her relationship with Johnny. “At the end of the day, I broke up with him and I’m so sorry that he’s hurting. But like, I’m hurting too. I should be able to move on, and whether it’s f–king three days or a month, like, I should be able to do that.”

On a lighter note, Victoria and Greg gushed that they were “in the process” of moving in together.

“It’s Nashville for us. I think that’s the step that we’re taking right now is moving in together,” Greg revealed. “I want [marriage]. I know that’s important to her. I want to be able to take that step with her.” Sadly, the relationship didn’t last, and both stars have not addressed what happened.